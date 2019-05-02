BROWNSVILLE — Following the closure of the SamCare Mobile Medical unit at Pioneer Plaza on May 31, the Samaritan Family Medicine clinic will be taking walk-in patients starting June 3 at its Brownsville location, 157 Spaulding Ave.
The clinic will add an X-ray machine and provide walk-in care for a variety of illnesses and injuries.
“After trying out this new model of care at SamCare Mobile Medical for a few years, we’ve concluded the community would be better served by offering these services at the family medicine clinic in downtown Brownsville,” said Marty Cahill, CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. “We remain dedicated to the Brownsville community and we are proud that our staff at Samaritan Family Medicine – Brownsville is ready to step up and provide comprehensive walk-in care.”
The clinic opened in October 2016 and operated from a 560-square-foot mobile unit behind the Pioneer Villa truck stop at the intersection of Interstate 5 and Highway 228.
In addition to medical services, the mobile unit also offered occupational medicine services such as tractor-trailer driver physicals, which will continue at Samaritan Occupational Medicine clinics in Lebanon, Albany, Corvallis, Newport and Lincoln City.
Samaritan Family Medicine – Brownsville is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about primary or walk-in care at the clinic, call 541-451-6940.