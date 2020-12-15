Samaritan plans COVID-19 webinar

Samaritan Health Services is expected to receive a limited supply of coronavirus vaccine later this week, and the public is invited to learn about the vaccines through a webinar at noon Thursday with Dr. Adam Brady.

Brady will address issues such as who will receive the initial vaccine doses, how the vaccines were developed so quickly and whether there will be side effects.

Samaritan anticipates receiving about 1,900 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer this week and a vaccine developed by Moderna sometime Christmas week.

Samaritan will store the Pfizer vaccine in special freezer units at negative 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Health care workers will receive the first vaccines, followed by those with the highest risk for the disease and essential workers.

It may be spring or later before vaccines are more widely available.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be 94% effective in clinical trials.

