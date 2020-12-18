Samaritan Health staffers get mid-valley's first COVID-19 vaccinations

Pam Hayden said she didn’t have to think twice when she was offered the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine administered by Samaritan Health Services Friday afternoon.
“I was excited when they asked me,” said Hayden, who has worked in Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center's housekeeping department for five years. “I am not the least bit afraid of the vaccine, but I am very concerned about possibly catching the virus without it.”
She took the shot for “myself, my friends and my family.”
Hayden said she was not “nervous at all” when Bill Howden, retired vice president of patient care, swabbed her arm with alcohol and then administered the shot as other Samaritan staff members and administrators watched from a distance.
Hayden said dealing with the COVID-19 issues at her work the last nine months has “been a daily learning process.”
Dr. James Barlow was vaccinated as well. “That tiny syringe," he said, "is going to start the world turning again.”
Retired Good Samaritan CEO Becky Pape, who spent decades in nursing before becoming an administrator, volunteered to check in the first two dozen Samaritan staff members to be vaccinated. Friday’s lineup included staff from a broad range of departments, such as housekeeping, phlebotomy, nursing, physicians and members of the infectious diseases control team.
Clinics will be held daily next week to continue vaccinating what will eventually be 5,000 employees across the system’s five hospitals in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
Second doses are needed after 21 days.
Samaritan received almost 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday and is keeping them in the new ultracold freezer the health system recently installed.
“This is an exciting, historical day,” SHS President and CEO Doug Boysen said. “This has been a long nine months, as we focused on the safety of our patients and our staff."
Boysen said Friday’s event marked the beginning of a second phase in the COVID-19 pandemic battle.
“We are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” Boysen said. “I want to thank our entire Samaritan team for being there for our patients and our communities.”
Dr. Adam Brady, who heads up Samaritan’s COVID-19 task force, said that having a vaccine as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — about 95% — is “exciting, locally and around the world.”
Dr. Robert Turngren, Samaritan’s chief medical officer, said he is grateful the system’s board of directors invested in 22 new ventilators and 35 anesthesia machines as well as the ultracold freezer.
“I am also thankful for the task force leaders, who have spent countless hours developing policies, and we are blessed with an outstanding infectious diseases team,” Turngren said.
Turngren added, “This is a moment that is unequalled in medical history and health care for the last 100 years.”
Oregon received 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and 433 health care workers were vaccinated on Thursday.
“The sprint to the starting line is over. Now the hard work begins to vaccinate the critical mass of adult Oregonians needed to end this pandemic,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “Thanks to all the front-line health care workers who literally rolled up their sleeves to take their first doses of this safe and effective vaccine. By taking this vaccine, they’re not only getting the protection they need and deserve to care for patients, they’re also showing the rest of us that the vaccine is safe to take and it works to stop the virus.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccine database, 16 hospitals across Oregon received 19,500 vaccine doses this week.
In addition to vaccines sent to hospitals, the federal government sent almost 11,000 doses to Walgreen and CVS pharmacies to be administered at skilled nursing facilities starting next week.
More Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries are scheduled the weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, when allocations of 25,350 and 48,750 doses, respectively, are expected to arrive in Oregon.
Oregon also expects to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccines next week, but the Moderna vaccine has not yet received emergency use authorization from the federal government. If the vaccine is authorized, Oregon expects to be allocated 72,100 doses next week and 31,700 the following week.
The doses would be distributed to hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.
States receive their vaccine allocations based on the size of their populations.
Samaritan’s initial vaccinations came on a day when Oregon’s total number of cases topped 100,000 since last February, with 1,390 new cases for a total of 100,308.
There also were 21 new deaths reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,304.
Although neighboring Idaho and Nevada have less population than Oregon, they have had 125,000 and 194,000 cases, respectively.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon has the 44th-lowest level of average daily cases among all states.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
