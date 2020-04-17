Salem woman killed in Sweet Home crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SWEET HOME — A 48-year-old Salem resident was killed Thursday evening in a three-car accident at the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Police Chief Jeff Lynn.

Sherry Wheeler died in collision that occurred at 7:53 p.m.

The Multi-Agency Investigative Team assisted the Sweet Home Police Department. The team includes members of the Albany Police Department, the Lebanon Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.

Lynn said the investigation revealed the vehicle driven by Wheeler had been traveling east on Main Street at a high rate of speed as it entered the city limits. Evidence indicates that the vehicle collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue.

Wheeler’s vehicle then collided with a second vehicle in the intersection of Main and Pleasant Valley Road. It came to a rest in front of 250 Main St.

Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District personnel checked the operators of the other two vehicles, who chose not to be transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having knowledge related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.

