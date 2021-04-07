Salem police arrest 2 Mill City people, 1 Lebanon man for attempted murder

Two people from Mill City and one person from Lebanon were arrested in connection with a February shooting in Salem, police announced Wednesday.

Colton Thomas James Burr, 22, and Katie Taylor Slay, 23, of Mill City, as well as Austin Mitchell McClure, 21, of Lebanon, have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 27 shooting of Bryant Karner of Salem. Karner survived the shooting.

Police have not released Karner’s age but court records show he was born in 1997.

Salem police say Burr and McClure were arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Slay was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Police said they will not be releasing further information at this time.

