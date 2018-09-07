More than 250 hot rods and classic cars are expected to take part in the annual Rollin’ Oldies Car Club’s “50s in the Fall” show and shine Sept. 15 at River Park, 1235 East Grant St. in Lebanon.
Spectator admission is free.
The show opens at 9 a.m. and there will be numerous vendors, food booths and a live DJ.
Registration for car owners will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and the entry fee is $20.
Numerous raffle drawings — including a 50-50 drawing — will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Car judging will be at 2 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3.
For more information, call David Krumwiede at 541-497-2282. To register a car, call David Faller at 541-619-7319 or email:dafaller@comcast.net.