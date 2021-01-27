Riverbank erosion topic for Brownsville council

The continuing erosion of the banks of the Calapooia River and its threatening of the playground at Pioneer Park was again a topic of the Brownsville City Council, which met Tuesday evening by videoconference.
Eric Gerber, whose wife, Carla, is a member of the council, said recent rains have “caused an unbelievable amount of erosion.”
The Gerbers' property borders the river.
He added that a gravel bar “seems to be pushing the river our way. The pinch point of the river continues to push the water east as the gravel bar builds.”
He asked if excavation work could be done to mitigate the problem.
Mayor Don Ware told Gerber the city has “worked on this constantly.”
He said it could cost $3 million to $4 million to shore up the riverbank and that it might last only one or two seasons.
“We have decided to let the river take its course,” Ware said. “We don’t have the money to spend at that rate.”
City Administrator Scott McDowell added that the council has “looked at the river issue every year since 2010” and the topic will be on the council’s Feb. 20 retreat agenda.
In a written report to the council, McDowell noted that in 2011 the erosion was so bad that the city lost a water line and a restroom. The city hired River Design Group to review the situation and spent about $600,000 to shore up the riverbank.
McDowell noted that the Calapooia Watershed Council completed two projects near the park, and both were destroyed by high river flows.
The city’s current goal is to move the playground equipment away from the river, but that project is awaiting financing.
In other business, the council:
• Recognized outgoing Councilors Doug Block and Lynda Chambers and welcomed new board members Adam Craven and Michael Humphreys. Also taking the oath of office was incumbent Carla Gerber.
• Appointed Tre’ Kennedy as Municipal Court judge pro tempore.
• Elected Dave Hansen as president of the council.
• Appointed Tricia Thompson as board liaison to the Central Linn Recreation Association and Michael Humphreys to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office quarterly meetings.
• Accepted $2,496.50 in transient room tax and disbursed it to the Chamber of Commerce to help promote the community.
