Although wind and rain pummeled the mid-valley for much of Saturday, the crummy weather didn’t stop people from attending and donating to Rise Above the Burn, a fundraiser for the Legacy Oregon Burn Center held at The Barn at Hickory Station in North Albany.
The evening of music, food and beer raised more than $17,000, far exceeding its $10,000 goal.
“We had a huge turnout,” said Courtney Lake Paul, a Sweet Home burn victim who was treated at the center 10 years ago. “We had so much fun and we raised a lot of money.”
Sarah Steen, a member of the event’s planning committee, said many generous donors made the event successful.
“The Albany Fire Department, Southern Crossing and Jobe Woosley and Company, plus our amazing sponsors deserve a lot of thanks,” she said. “The Barn donated $1 for every beer and cider sold. The food trucks also donated proceeds. We will definitely have another Rise Above the Burn event next year.”
Steen said the committee was “overwhelmed and humbled” by the support shown for this event.
In 2009, Courtney Lake Paul, then Courtney Lake, and Lynn Donnell Damewood went to a neighborhood gathering with a backyard fire pit. Someone threw racing fuel on the fire, which exploded and burned both women. They spent months at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center, then underwent physical therapy at home to deal with their wounds and healing scars.
Both women spoke at Saturday’s event, as did staff from the burn center.
Nearly 500,000 people require medical treatment for burns annually in the United States — about 40,000 of them need hospital care — and of those, more than 3,000 die.
The Legacy Oregon Burn Center was founded in 1973 and is the only facility of its kind between Seattle and San Francisco. It has about 350 admissions per year, more than 2,000 clinic visits and 900 consultations from other hospitals.
To learn more about Rise Above the Burn, visit its Facebook site. To learn more about Legacy Oregon Burn Center, visit https://www.legacyhealth.org/health-services-and-information/health-services/for-adults-a-z/burn-care.aspx.