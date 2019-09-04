The Corvallis/Albany branch of the NAACP has announced Oregon Black Pioneers president Willie Richardson as keynote speaker for the 2019 NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.
The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Calapooia Center on the Linn-Benton Community College campus, 6400 Pacific Blvd. SW, in Albany.
The banquet's theme, "Powered by the Past - Focused on the Future," describes Richardson's accomplishments over the last three decades. Most recently, she was instrumental in the creation and development of the documentary "Oregon Black Pioneers," which aired in February on Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Oregon Experience" series.
Tickets are now on sale, as well as table sponsorships, at https://www.naacpcorvallisbranch.com/freedom-fund-2019.html.