As a prosecutor, Linn County Senior Deputy District Attorney George Eder has spent a lifetime in courtrooms presided over by black-robed judges.
But for about 85 mid-valley baseball games every summer, Eder trades places and slips into the role of a judge — one who wears a chest protector and face mask. For more than 20 years he's been a high school and college baseball umpire.
After Friday, Eder’s court days will be over as he retires after more than 30 years serving Linn County. But the Salem resident plans to continue umpiring because “I love baseball. I played baseball growing up (he was a left-handed shortstop) and umpiring has been great.”
He roots for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Now 70, an 18-year-old George Eder never would have dreamed he would become an attorney.
Eder grew up in Bloomington, Illinois, a community of about 50,000 (78,000 today) southwest of Chicago, and majored in literature and languages at Xavier University in Cincinnati. He earned a master’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire in 1972 and spent four years as a personnel officer in the Army to fulfill his ROTC obligations.
He was stationed at both Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and also spent time in Thailand. He rose to the rank of captain and said he enjoyed both the ROTC and his stint in the Army.
“It was probably during my last two years in the Army that I began to consider going into law,” Eder said. “I became friends with a JAG (Judge Advocate General) attorney and that sparked my interest.”
Eder enjoyed his time in New Hampshire and knew he wanted to live close to the ocean and mountains, so he applied to and was accepted at Willamette University’s School of Law, from which he graduated in 1979.
“I started my own practice in Salem,” he said. His workload was varied and provided him with a broad range of experience.
In 1988, a friend told him about a job opening at the Linn County District Attorney’s Office. Jason Carlile had just been named district attorney, opening up a deputy district attorney’s job. Eder started work in February 1988.
“I called Jason and asked him about the job,” Eder said. “He told me to hurry up and get my application in. I joined three other deputy district attorneys — Larry Houchin, Dan Remily and Karen Tracy.”
There are now 12 deputy district attorneys, Eder said, but the number of cases also has grown tremendously.
“It was such a change from working for myself,” he said. “I was now one of four lawyers and we actually shared a staff and I really liked that I was in the courtroom a lot. I have always liked working in the courtroom.”
Eder described the courtroom as a theater-like atmosphere.
“Everyone has a role to play, there is action and of course, I like the art of persuasion,” he said.
Although he remembers details about certain cases, he doesn’t usually ponder entire cases. He also “wouldn’t begin to guess” how many he's worked on over the last 30 years.
“The way sentences are determined has changed a lot,” Eder said. “When I started, there was a range of punishments and it was up to the judge. Now, there is a whole structure of rules and statutes and all sides have to deal with it. It’s much more complicated.”
Eder said that the courtroom process also takes longer.
“There are so many required procedures to follow,” he said. “It just takes a lot more time for motions, sentencing and trials themselves.”
As he ponders his last day of work, Eder said he's glad he moved to Oregon and that he's spent the majority of his career with the District Attorney’s Office.
“This has been such a great job,” he said. “I like the fact that I have had the ability as a prosecutor to do the right thing and to determine whether a case should move forward or not. It’s a big responsibility, but I really liked it.”
In 2017, Eder received the Oregon District Attorney’s Professional Service Award, presented to one deputy district attorney who “exemplifies all that is best in the field of prosecution,” according to District Attorney Doug Marteeny.
Marteeny has high praise for Eder, both as a person and as prosecutor, saying that Eder “has been a wonderful mentor to me and many attorneys in this office.”
“George has handled some of Linn County’s biggest criminal cases for many years. He is a powerful advocate for justice,” Marteeny said. “He is one of the finest men I know. George is responsible for having drafted our office’s vision statement and declaration of principles. He exemplifies the principles listed in that document.”
Marteeny called Eder “deliberate, thoughtful, sensitive and dogged in his pursuit of justice, which can’t be measured only in terms of wins and losses. Justice is best obtained by an unflinching pursuit of the protection of the public, even when the case or case outcome is difficult or unpopular.”
Marteeny added that Eder, “Has a selfless courageous attitude that has served Linn County for many years.”
Eder and his wife, Gale Rieder, a retired attorney, live in Salem and have grown children: Mackintosh, 37, of Seattle; and Esther, 34, of Sandy. The couple has one granddaughter and another grandchild on the way.
The Eders plan to travel more. They especially enjoy visiting restaurants in European cities.
“I’m sure things to do that I’ve never thought of will pop up in retirement,” Eder said.
A private party to honor Eder is planned Friday.