SWEET HOME — Staff from the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police assisted a hunter who thought he was having a heart attack about 2 p.m. Sunday in the Quartzville area northeast of Sweet Home.
Lt. Zach Lincoln of the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District said the 73-year-old man from Sweet Home — who was dealing with a pre-existing health condition — became overexerted and was concerned that he might be having a heart attack.
The man’s hunting partner drove a vehicle out of the area until he could get cellular phone service and he called 9-1-1.
Eight Sweet Home firefighters, three ODF firefighters, an LCSO deputy and an OSP game warden responded, Lincoln said.
“By the time we got to time, he was feeling better and we basically helped him and cut a path for him. He got out on his own steam,” Lincoln said.
The man was about 600 feet down a steep embankment on the South Bank 220 Road southeast of Green Peter Dam.
— Alex Paul