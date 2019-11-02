A state representative testified Friday that he believed John Kitzhaber pressured state Board of Forestry members in 1997, when it was redefining the term "greatest permanent value," to drop timber harvesting as the top priority on more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands.
The testimony from state Rep. Brad Witt of Clatskanie, a Democrat who represents District 31, came in the trial of a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit filed by 14 Oregon counties and 151 taxing districts against the state of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Forestry. Friday's proceedings wrapped up the trial's second week in Linn County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit charges that the state has not lived up to a 1941 agreement between the counties and state concerning timber sale revenues on lands the counties deeded to the state in lieu of a share of future timber harvest revenues.
On Friday, Witt said it was clear at a Sept. 14, 1997 meeting that Kitzhaber did not want timber harvesting to be the top priority on those state lands. At the time, Witt worked for the AFL-CIO and was not a state representative.
Witt’s opinion of Kitzhaber’s presence at that meeting was in line with that of former state forester James Brown, who testified Thursday.
Witt said all board members were appointed by the governor and served at his pleasure. Since Kitzhaber rarely attended board meetings, his appearance at the 1997 meeting carried extra weight, Witt said. He was “virtually instructing us he would prefer we eliminate timber production as the greatest permanent value,” Witt said.
Plaintiffs’ attorney John DiLorenzo asked Witt if representatives of the 15 counties where state forests are located protested the draft or final greatest permanent value rule. They did not at during board meetings, Witt said, but added that "the counties were greatly concerned about their budgets."
In cross-examination, state’s attorney Christina Beatty-Walters asked Witt if he thought the Board of Forestry violated a state statute when it revised the greatest permanent value definition. Witt said he didn't think so, but he added later that he thought the state “might have been short-changing the counties.”
He noted that the board reached a consensus of support for the draft plan in January 1998, based in part on computer modeling suggesting that forests in five Northwest counties could see an annual harvest of 277 million board feet. But that computer modeling was faulty, and the annual harvest came in at about half the projected number, 140 million board feet.
Beatty-Walters highlighted several documents, including minutes of Board of Forestry meetings, in which Witt and other board members voiced support for the plan. Witt said his support was predicated on the notion that “it would provide a guaranteed harvest.”
At the time, timber production on national forest lands had severely decreased due to the listing of the northern spotted owl as a threatened or endangered species in the early 1990s. Other board members noted the draft was “forward-looking” and a “balanced and progressing public policy.”
Beatty-Walters also showed Witt a document in which he said that a “conservative harvest was prudent.”
Witt said that was true in light of the fact that the state didn't have a federal habitat conservation plan that would protect the state forester, board members and the Oregon Department of Forestry from litigation by the federal government if an endangered species was harmed during a timber harvest operation.
Witt said once the state realized the actual sustainable timber harvest numbers were going to be much lower than projected, the forest management plan should have been revised.
Another witness on Friday, state policy analyst Justin Butteris, addressed the record amount of revenue that has been flowing to the affected counties over the last 20 years — a point attorneys for the state frequently have made during the course of the trial. Under questioning from plaintiffs' attorney John McGrory, Butteris said that the amount of revenue has increased because wood prices have increased and not because of any increase in the amount of timber harvested. Butteris said the annual harvest has remained steady.
Butteris said he is working with other Department of Forestry staff members on revisions of the forest management plan for 2020. McGrory asked him if those plans include increasing timber harvesting and revenues in the forest trust counties. Butteris said they do not.
The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday before Judge Thomas McHill.