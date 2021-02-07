Remembering the great flood of '96

They were not prepared for what they would see on their quest to help the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“We got to the site and, as we came around the last corner, we saw a number of emergency vehicles with their headlights on,” Burright said. “They were pointing their lights at what looked like an RV on an island surrounded by a raging river.”

Everyone was stunned. A hovercraft was eventually used to rescue the stranded couple.

Burright said the severity of the situation quickly manifested itself.

“I looked at Rodney, and he looked at me,” Burright said. “We wondered that if it was like this there, what had we just passed on our way up the mountain? What was out there that we didn’t see?”

Burright said he got on his car radio and contacted the office.

“The dispatcher said the valley was starting to get reports of flooding and rapidly rising waters all over the county,” Burright said. “And I realized where we were and that we really needed to be back at the office.”

A downed tree or mudslide had closed the highway, and for a few hours Burright and David were unable to leave Mehama. They finally made it back to Albany after daylight.