Register now for virtual Walk Run Roll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samaritan Foundations and SamFit are partnering to present the first Samaritan Walk Run Roll 2020, a virtual 5K, 10K and half marathon that participants will complete at their own pace between Sept. 10-20.

Entrants who register for the virtual race by Aug. 24 will receive a unique race bib, a custom event T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Racers will track their own distance and time to upload to the race event site. They can even share a photo of themselves racing so others can see how much fun they are having while getting fit.

Not only will the race motivate individuals to reach their personal fitness goals, proceeds from the $40 entry fee will benefit Samaritan Health Services’ Patient Support Program. Currently, 486 community members are benefiting from this program through assistance with expenses such as medical bills, transportation, prescriptions, nutritional supplements and groceries. In 2019, the program distributed $45,000 in assistance in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.

The registration deadline to include a T-shirt with your entry is Aug. 24, and you must be registered by Sept. 1 to guarantee receipt of race packet prior to the race dates.