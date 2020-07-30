Register now for Pioneer Picnic reverse parade

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROWNSVILLE — Families and business owners who want to participate in the Pioneer Picnic reverse parade have until 5 p.m. Monday to register and be included on a map of participants, according to Debie Wyne of the Linn County Pioneer Association.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional parade has been replaced with a reverse parade. Displays will be set up at homes and businesses, and viewers will travel by vehicle to see them.

The reverse parade will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 15. Participants can opt to have their displays judged if they wish.

This year’s theme is Pioneer Farming.

Awards will be: Court’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Picnic Director’s Choice and the People’s Choice.

Register at www.pioneerpicnic.com or call 541-466-5656.

Registration forms can also be picked up at the Brownsville Pharmacy.

Pioneer Picnic princesses and Junior Court princesses are selling raffle tickets for a drawing to be held Aug. 14. The girls are at the Pioneer Picture Gallery from 5-6 p.m. every Thursday. Tickets may also be purchased by calling Betsy Ramshur at 541-619-3088.