The public has until 5 p.m. Friday to provide written comments about a proposed regional National Guard training center on property owned by Linn County near Highway 34 and 7 Mile Lane.
The Linn County Board of Commissioners held a two-hour hearing Tuesday morning and decided to leave the public comment period open a few days and give the Oregon Military Department until 5 p.m. Monday to review any new information — especially about alternative sites. The hearing will reconvene at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments should be directed to: Robert Wheeldon, Linn County Planning Director, Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., P.O. Box 100, Albany, OR 97321.
Wheeldon said the issue is whether the proposal qualifies for an exemption to state land use laws, Goal 3, which protects agricultural ground but allows for changing zoning to allow public service projects.
He said Linn County has proposed dedicating 34 acres of the 173-acre property, which will eventually become a county park, to the Oregon Military Department. The immediate goal is to build a new armory to replace an antiquated facility in Lebanon.
Over the long term, the Albany armory could move into the facility as well, as the site could be used for cooperative training exercises along with the Eugene Army Reserve.
Wheeldon said the site is flat, is not in a flood plain and has no known wildlife habitat issues.
Stanley Hutchison, deputy director of installations with the Oregon Military Department, said Linn County and the Oregon National Guard share a long history. The first National Guard armory outside of Portland was in Linn County in 1910.
Hutchison has a 38-year military career and lives on a family farm near Scio. He said the National Guard has a track record of working with area farmers in numerous counties. In some counties, ranchers graze their livestock on National Guard property. In others, they grow sugar beets.
Hutchison said neighbors are concerned about increased traffic flows in the area, but peak times for armory traffic will be 6 to 7 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on weekends, when citizen soldiers are on duty.
The armory will also be available for community use, so there would be some other traffic use intermittently during weekdays.
Hutchison said the National Guard has experts who will deal with drainage and lighting issues.
He said the Oregon National Guard has been recognized nationwide for its energy and water conservation programs.
“We are a community-based organization based on citizen soldiers,” he said. “This regional training center would provide high visibility, help with our recruiting programs and help us avoid building in a more residential area.”
He said the location is ideal for a regional center, which will reduce costs and travel for citizen soldiers.
Hutchison said the buildings at the complex will be constructed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design specifications.
“It will be architecturally pleasing, landscaped and utilize energy conservation and minimal exterior lighting,” he said. “State statutes allow us to build on farm land if it is near a community college. Plus, this site provides easy access for our area soldiers.”
Hutchison said it’s not uncommon to say the National Guard is a good organization but people also don’t want it in their backyard.
“But we have learned to be great neighbors,” Hutchison said.
Hutchison said the Oregon Military Department has already looked at other proposed mid-valley sites over the last several years, but this one provides the best opportunity and financial savings for the state.
Speaking in favor of the project was Albany resident Rich Kellum, a city councilor and member of the Linn County Parks Commission.
He said the regional training center concept would likely reduce traffic issues on Goldfish Farm Road, Knox Butte Road and Airport Road.
Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane said the site has already been approved as a future park.
He believes development would actually improve drainage.
Lane, who has a 35-year military career, including 32 with the Oregon National Guard, said he would love to see the center in Millersburg, where he lives.
Although those who spoke in opposition to the plan said they support the National Guard, they had issues, mostly concerning possible increased traffic, equipment congestion — especially during peak planting and harvest times — and continued growth in what had once been a farming-only area.
Former Linn County Sheriff Art Martinak, who lives near the proposed center, was concerned about possible light pollution.
“I want it to be dark. Let the criminals bring their own light,” he said. “We’ve already seen an increase in traffic. It’s not the same as it was just three years ago. There are lots of semis now. They are trying to get off Highway 34.”
Cory Koos said her family has farmed in the area for 100 years. She expressed concerned about increased traffic and said area farmers grow clover, radishes, hazelnuts, sugar beets and a variety of grasses.
“During harvest, we have big equipment such as mowers, combines and grain trucks and we make 50 to 90 trips per day in that area,” Koos said. “Seven Mile Lane is a main artery for the Shedd and Tangent.”
Koos said other sites in the county would be better suited for this type of project.
Tangent farmer Telly Wirth said Oregon agriculture is diversified and farming practices vary by region. He said he tries to apply herbicides and pesticides on fields early on weekends, to avoid potential conflicts with neighbors or passersby.
“I try to decrease conflicts with people,” he said. “My goal is to make money for my family and our employees. Every time we have more interactions and conflict resolution, it takes time and it costs me money.”
He said increased traffic flow in the area also creates greater liability for his family operation.
He is also concerned about water and wastewater issues created by a large training center.
Area farmer Paul Harcombe said he represented 1,000 Friends of Oregon and Friends of Linn County.
He called farmland “a diminishing resource. Everyone is in favor of the National Guard, but this is just in the wrong place.”
Farmer Chris Schrock echoed his neighbors' sentiments, adding this could create a right-to-farm issue