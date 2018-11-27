The League of Women Voters will hold a forum on the redistricting process, how it affects elections and government in Oregon, and the League’s proposal for reforming the process.
The forum begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Lakeside Center, 2180 54th St., in Albany. The event is free.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing the lines that define political districts. For congressional and state legislative districts, this typically occurs every 10 years, after completion of the U.S. Census. In Oregon, as in many states, legislators are charged with drawing the lines.
When elected officials distort district boundaries for personal or partisan advantage, the result is called “gerrymandering."
“The League of Women Voters of Oregon supports redistricting reform because voters should be choosing their representatives, not the other way around,” says Norman Turrill, president of the League, who with Candalynn Johnson will be a featured speaker at the forum.
For more information about the redistricting forum, contact Johnson at candalynn@lwvor.org. For more information about redistricting reform, visit the websites at www.redistrictingmatters.org and lwvor.org/redistricting-in-oregon.