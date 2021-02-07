Readers share memories of flood of '96

Somehow I had the presence of mind to drag myself out the rest of the way so the door would shut and the alarm wouldn't go off, but I think I just collapsed on the sidewalk and tried to breathe for a while after that. My car was a stick shift in those days, which made getting home even more of an adventure, with my right foot basically out of commission and ice coating every surface.

The reason all of this is tied to my memory of the floods is that my ankle (not broken, which amazed me, but badly sprained) was still pretty messed up a couple of days later, when the floods hit. I could walk without crutches by then, but it felt SO good, wading through downtown Scio, with all that really cold water covering all the swelling and bruises!

I might have healed faster because I spent so much time with a natural ice pack.

That was the most amazing thing, wading through downtown Scio.

I went with George Petroccione, who knew the back roads and was pretty sure he could keep us from getting stuck somewhere. Thomas Creek wasn't sliding by quietly under the bridge — it was flowing right through the downtown and into the shops on Main Street. I remember talking to Carol Bates at Everything But the Kitchen Sink about how soggy the carpet was; I think she was busy moving everything to higher shelves.