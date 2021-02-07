Readers share memories of flood of '96

Mid-Valley Media asked readers to share their memories about the flood of '96. Here are some of their stories:
I remember having to go to school as it had not been canceled at the time.
We drove off the hill and I watched Billy (her husband, also a teacher) and the kids head down Mountain Home Drive and all I saw was water everywhere.
He said after they arrived at town (Sweet Home) he couldn't believe he had driven through that. Said how stupid that was.
I turned onto Santiam Terrace and it too was covered. All the ponds on the hill had overflowed their banks. Got to Highway 20 and had to drive through water multiple times to Lebanon.
Finally got to school and about an hour later they decided to cancel. By that time they had closed the highway and I was trying to figure out how to get back home.
Billy and the kids had to take back roads all the way to Lebanon and then come up the back way through Sodaville.
I too had to go that way and was worried about downed trees.
Once we got home we stayed put, no power or water (well, plenty, just not the kind we needed) for at least a week. Scary as prior to that I never thought about the power water carries.
Barbara Snow, Sweet Home
I remember sandbagging the waterfront in downtown Portland.
Dr. Paul Aversano, Lebanon
The floods happened during my 13th birthday. We lived next to Oak Creek (in Corvallis) and our street was flooded on both sides, so we couldn't get out in either direction. We had a little celebration with just my family and our neighbors.
Jesse Skoubo, Eugene
I was stuck in Corvallis. All roads were flooded out. They canceled all classes for the first time in quite a few years at OSU. Of course we turned it into an excuse to have a flood party.
I remember seeing the OSU crew team rowing out on the golf course.
My dad had been busy rescuing farm equipment parked down below our shop (between Brownsville and Sweet Home on Highway 228) then using our water truck pump to help pump out the basement in one of the churches in Brownsville.
Austin Sayer, Brownsville
I remember wading across Fifth Street in Lebanon to get to the school because it was a river and they hadn’t closed the school. Good times.
Dani Crabtree, Albany
I remember arriving at my office (Sweet Home City Hall) and seeing all of the contractors’ tall ladders under water. The only thing showing was the top! This was during the ADA renovations and installation of the elevator.
I also remember using my trash can to help bail the water out of our Police Department trying to save the computer equipment. In heels and a skirt no less! Ahhh. Good times.
Mary Koch, Sweet Home
I remember trying to get home from college in a Mazda Miata. Water was too high on an area of Santiam Mill so had to turn around and go borrow an SUV. Kinda scary.
Tami Brown Nightingale, Sweet Home
Many memories. Swimming through the Calapooia River when it merged with the creek on McQueen Drive after the truck died. It is still a vivid memory and something I’m thanking God for because if He hadn’t intervened, my kids would not be here.
Kim Hopkins Armstrong, Sweet Home
My grandparents got me from town and we went across the Holley Bridge and turned to go to the Upper Calapooia. The water was over the road to the bottom of the car in the first curves and the car stalled. I remember logs coming down the river. Looked like they were going to hit us. So scary.
Kalli Marie Nash, Sweet Home
Just before the floods, we had an ice storm. I had been tapped to be the reporter at the annual Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Awards (the writer worked for the Democrat-Herald at the time), and the event was scheduled at Linn-Benton Community College. I lived then (as now) in Lebanon, so my plan was to drive to LBCC, cover the event, go to the office and write it up, then drive home.
I had no trouble getting there, but the freezing rain started coming down while we were all inside. By the time we left, the roads were skating rinks. Still, I had a job to do, so I crawled my Honda over to the paper and did my story.
This was back in the days when the Democrat-Herald had an alarm system that employees working late were supposed to set when they left. It was on a keypad right by the employee door on Sixth Avenue. There's a short concrete slope right outside the door leading to the sidewalk.
So I finished my story, tapped in the code to set the alarm, then rushed to push open the big glass door. Remember, I'd just been among all the city's movers and shakers, so unlike my normal wardrobe, I was wearing a dress and heels. Spiky heels. My right foot slid on that icy concrete slope and I cracked my ankle so hard into the sharp corner of that heavy glass door that I thought I had just sheared my foot off at the joint.
Somehow I had the presence of mind to drag myself out the rest of the way so the door would shut and the alarm wouldn't go off, but I think I just collapsed on the sidewalk and tried to breathe for a while after that. My car was a stick shift in those days, which made getting home even more of an adventure, with my right foot basically out of commission and ice coating every surface.
The reason all of this is tied to my memory of the floods is that my ankle (not broken, which amazed me, but badly sprained) was still pretty messed up a couple of days later, when the floods hit. I could walk without crutches by then, but it felt SO good, wading through downtown Scio, with all that really cold water covering all the swelling and bruises!
I might have healed faster because I spent so much time with a natural ice pack.
That was the most amazing thing, wading through downtown Scio.
I went with George Petroccione, who knew the back roads and was pretty sure he could keep us from getting stuck somewhere. Thomas Creek wasn't sliding by quietly under the bridge — it was flowing right through the downtown and into the shops on Main Street. I remember talking to Carol Bates at Everything But the Kitchen Sink about how soggy the carpet was; I think she was busy moving everything to higher shelves.
There you are — a whole lot about ice and only a little about the water! But the two will always be linked, for me.
Jennifer Moody, Lebanon