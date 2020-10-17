RAIN leader: Business startups need fed stimulus

Wright said that in February, RAIN sponsored a regional training session, but when the pandemic hit, participants had to leave the program to get jobs or take care of family members.

“There was no social safety net so they could keep working on a new business,” Wright said.

Wright said the lack of access to capital has been a major problem.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had five startups that were at the point of pitching investors for capital,” Wright said. “Once the pandemic struck, funding dried up. If you wanted to start a restaurant, good luck. One business got $200,000 from angel investors, but that took six months to get.”

Wright said RAIN has also provided assistance to businesses that needed help applying for the Paycheck Protection Program and developing profit and loss statements to be used to secure capital.

Wright said RAIN has been focusing on helping startups market themselves online due to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

“Businesses can get sales and marketing assistance online,” Wright said. “We developed a 10-week virtual program and we had 140 applications from 103 companies in 51 cities and 20 counties.”