Retired dentist Dr. Mike Goger had high hopes when the Boys & Girls Club of Albany opened a free in-house dental clinic in 2011.
But its outreach has proven greater than anyone had ever imagined.
In the last seven years, the clinic has had more than 2,655 patient visits and provided more than $800,000 in services to some 700 families from Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Jefferson, Scio, Shedd, Halsey, Harrisburg, Brownsville and Tangent.
On Wednesday, Goger, 73, was presented with the National Silver Medallion for “outstanding and extraordinary service” to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“This is a great surprise, really a surprise,” Goger said. “It’s so nice to have so many of my favorite people here. People I’ve worked with, fellow volunteers, guys I golf with and guys who have served this dental clinic so faithfully.”
Boys and Girls Club board member Jim Decker called Goger a “quiet hero who stepped up without want of fanfare.”
According to Decker, Goger expressed a desire to found the clinic in April 2010. He, former executive director Ryan Graves and donor relations director Amy Casterline presented the concept to the Boys and Girls Club board.
“The presentation was an emotional one about a mostly hidden crisis,” Decker said. “One child’s dental surgery was approved on the spot and paid for by Dr. Goger and the board.”
Goger’s plan was approved and within a year, he had rounded up state-of-the-art equipment to outfit a two-chair clinic and a sterilization area.
“He oversaw the design of the program including screening protocols at local schools,” Decker said. “He participated in these screenings and volunteered his time as the supervising dentist for the first six years the clinic was open.”
Goger and his wife, Suzann, also help fund the clinic annually.
“Dr. Goger has shown persistent and persuasive leadership in identifying and then addressing a real need in our community and club,” Decker said. “By way of his extraordinary effort our Boys and Girls Club has provided services — both preventive and restorative — to more than 500 children annually.”
The club has also created several partnerships between the clinic and others, including Samaritan Health Services, the United Way and area school districts.
Goger grew up in The Dalles, graduated from Oregon State University and then the University of Oregon dental school in 1970. He knew he wanted to become a dentist when he was in the fifth grade.
“I started practice in Albany right after graduation,” Goger said.
He has always had a heart for children, and for 10 years he and Dr. Bill TenPas of Corvallis traveled to Mcintosh, South Dakota — population 173 — every November to provide dental care to underserved children, mainly native Americans.
“We actually made our first trip to see a dental van that was being used there,” Goger said. “We wanted to get firsthand information so we could develop a similar program in Oregon. We ended up going back every fall for 10 years. Got to do some great pheasant hunting as a bonus.”
Goger also helped develop a free dental clinic for children at the Boys & Girls Club in Cottage Grove.
In addition to his local volunteer work, Goger has also worked with Northwest Medical Teams that provided medical services throughout Oregon as well as in Cambodia.
Goger said the lack of dental care is a hidden crisis that leads to children missing numerous days of school due to pain from infected teeth.
In 2011, Goger told the Democrat-Herald that 64 percent of first-graders start school with at least one tooth that has a cavity.
According to Public Health Director Molly Morse, the clinic provides cleanings, exams, fluoride treatments, X-rays, fillings, sealants and extractions.
“We will also aid in the referral process if additional services are needed that we do not provide,” Morse said. “We have also created a partnership with the LBCC dental assisting program to have their students in our clinic as part of their practicum experience. It gives them a chance to see our clinic, gain hands-on experience and possibly become volunteers in the future.”
The clinic uses both contracted dentists that are paid through grant funding and donations and local providers who volunteer their time.
“Since opening, we have been fortunate enough to have dozens of dentists, hygienists and assistants volunteer over 1,000 hours,” Morse said. “Beyond seeing children in our clinic we work with local schools to provide screenings; over 1,000 children have been screened thus far. “We also provide oral health education sessions in classrooms as requested.”
