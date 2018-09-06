LEBANON — Quick thinking by two brothers is being credited by the Lebanon Fire District with saving a house from possible fire damage about 12 p.m. Monday.
Chase Paziani, 13, grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out a fire that started in a pan on a cooking stove in their family home at 39933 Mt. Hope Drive.
According to the Lebanon Fire District report, Chase’s mother was cooking, went outside and lost track of time. She was in the yard when she noticed smoke coming from a roof vent. She ran back into the house to see what was burning and found the pan on fire.
Fire officials say she attempted to put a lid on the pan — which they added is the correct thing to do — but the lid was not big enough to cover the entire pan.
Chase, assisted by his brother Garren, 16, grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.
The crew of the Lebanon Fire District Engine 31 scanned the home with a thermal imaging unit to make sure there was not fire anywhere in the home.
According to the fire district report, Chase knew how to operate the fire extinguisher in part because his goal is to become a firefighter.
The Engine 31 crew praised Chase and Garren’s actions and invited them to visit the fire district to visit and take a tour.
The fire district reminds the public to never leave a stove unattended and in the event of a grease fire, never try to extinguish it with water. Keep a pan lid handy and cover the burning pan with it if possible.
And, always have a working fire extinguisher and know how to use it. The Lebanon Fire District provides free fire extinguisher classes at their station on the third Wednesday of every month between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For more information contact the Lebanon Fire District Fire & Life Safety Division at 541-451-1901 or visit www.lebanonfire.com.