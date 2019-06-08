SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Ranger District seeks public comment regarding proposed activities within the Quatzville-Middle Santiam Project area, including logging, recreation and possible prescribed fires.
The project would encompass a variety of prescriptions on roughly 89,000 acres among tree stands that are primarily less than 80 years old. Only about 547 acres, or less than 1 percent of the proposed project, is within timber stands that are 80 to 150 years old.
Thursday evening, several dozen people attended an meeting at the Sweet Home Ranger District office to learn more about the project, which Forest Service officials said is in the “pre-planning” phase of what is likely a two-year process.
Participants received brief overviews of key planning process areas and then broke into small groups to ask Forest Service staff about specific areas such as silviculture, timber harvesting, recreation, roads and botany.
“What are your interests?” District Ranger Nikki Swanson asked. “These are your federal lands. This is the time to look for opportunities.”
Joanie Schmidgall, National Environmental Policy Act planner, said a field trip to the area is planned in the fall.
“We would like to know what you would like to see,” she said. “We are in the pre-planning phase and by Christmas, we hope to be in the scoping phase. An analysis will be completed next winter, with a draft decision in 2020 and a signed document by 2021.”
The project area borders the Middle Santiam Wilderness Area, as well as neighboring private and public lands.
Archaeologist Tony Farque said evidence of human life in the area dates back 4,000 years. Native Americans who lived in the area “were masters of fire, fuels and cool burnings. They created a cultural mosaic.”
He said their tribes flourished until Europeans came in the 1820s and with them came diseases unknown to the Native Americans.
“And then, about the time of the Civil War, gold was discovered in Quartzville and hundreds of people arrived,” Farque said. The community of Quartzville was a “dry” town, but life’s guilty pleasures could be found at nearby Bryant City.
Hydrologist Lance Gatchell said the project area encompasses two watersheds — the Santiam and Quartzville — and they converge at Green Peter Reservoir. There are no anadromous fish, such as salmon that migrate to and from the ocean, although there are resident trout, he added.
Threats include sediment from old logging roads and the dam itself.
“There are several options that include fixing the old roads, decommissioning roads or improving drainage systems,” Gatchell said.
For any timber sales in the area, stream buffers will range from 30 to 60 to 100 feet, Gatchell said, depending on whether streams are fish-bearing.
Silviculturalist Autumn Mesh said the proposed project would affect less than 10 percent of the 89,000-acre area.
The prescription will likely include timber thinning to improve forest health. That thinning would include trees in the 80- to 150-year-old range. Thinning would allow the remaining stand to receive more sunlight and nutrients and therefore grow larger, mimicking old-growth timber, which is home to species such as the northern spotted owl.
It would also decrease fuel loads and the potential for damaging fires, and also reduce the potential for tree-killing bug infestations.
District Ranger Swanson talked about roads and potential road closures.
“We are committed to creating access to fight fires,” she said. “We have been directed to close roads, but also to keep key roads open for fire access.”
Swanson said the district is also developing a map of roads that can be opened quickly with heavy equipment, in case of a major fire.
“We will not be replacing bridges or adding roads,” she said.
Wildlife biologist Esmeralda Bracamonte said that although wolves have now been found in the Willamette National Forest, they are not known to be in the project site area. Spotted owl surveys are underway.
Botanist Alice Smith said meadows, rock gardens and ponds are valuable assets within all areas of the ranger district.
“Although they make up only 5 to 10% of the landscape, they are important in terms of plant diversity and as a place for pollinators and wildlife,” she said.
Challenges for those areas, according to Smith, include invasive species that have to be pulled by hand and the encroachment of trees.
Smith said she does not like to use herbicides for invasive species control, but sometimes, the influx is so thick herbicides have to be used to get weeds under control to the point they can be maintained by pulling them.
Recreation specialist Stefanie Gatchell said there are currently several dispersed camping sites, with some users leaving trash behind. The project may include placing larger boulders in areas to reduce vehicle traffic, especially closer to waterways.
“We also want to protect the trails and the scenery,” she said. “We would not want a clear cut next to a hiking trail. We also want to reduce any potential for noise next to them.”
The district is not looking at adding more trails at this time, she said.
Fire and fuels specialist Chris Mushrush said it’s likely that underburning will be prescribed in timber harvesting areas within the site.
“We have numerous privately owned timber lands that border this area,” Mushrush said. “We are already working with landowners and with other government agencies to create a presuppression fire plan.”
Mushrush said the district is also looking at taking a proactive approach by brushing roads in areas to allow quicker access in case of a fire.
For more information about the Quartzville-Middle Santiam Project, call the Sweet Home Ranger District at 541-367-3809.