Public Safety

Albany Police

Linn County Sheriff

Truck theft — About 10:19 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 33000 block of Peoria Road reported that Kenneth Daughtry, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, had reportedly taken a semi-truck, trailer and cargo valued at $310,000 after being discharged from Stahlbush Island Farms. Daughtry reportedly threatened to destroy the vehicle and cargo and was arrested with the truck near Caldwell, Idaho, by the Idaho State Police.

Snow rescue — About 12:56 p.m. Thursday, four members of the Hung family left Grants Pass headed for Yellowstone National Park. They were relying on their GPS and their 2014 Porsche SUV became stuck in snow on Forest Service Road 11 in the Quartzville area 38 miles east of Sweet Home. Downed trees and snowpack stopped their vehicle’s progress and they walked out of the area until they could get cell phone coverage to call 9-1-1. Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted the family. They were transported by Sweet Home Ambulance to the fire hall, where they warmed up and were fed. They spent the night at the Sweet Home Inn and LCSO assisted in the retrieval of their vehicle Friday morning.