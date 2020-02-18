Public Safety

Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff

$30,000 scam — About 8:55 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 30000 block of Santiam River Road, Lebanon, reported that he was scammed out of $30,000 after being told he had won $5.5 million in a Consumer Reports drawing. The man was contacted twice and wrote two checks for $15,000 each supposedly to cover taxes on his winnings. He reported the incident after the second contact, but it was too late to stop payment on the checks. The incident is under investigation.

