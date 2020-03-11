Public Safety

Albany Police

Abandoned vehicles — Several abandoned vehicles were tagged Monday. They were in the 3200 block of Jackson, 600 block of 28th, 700 block of Davidson, 1900 block of 1st, 100 block of Oak, 800 block of 1st and 200 block of 6th.

Felon in possession — Michael Alan Beaty, 56, was charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the 1600 block of Pacific Blvd.

Linn County Sheriff

Downed tree — About 9:25 a.m. Monday, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported finding a freshly cut fir tree, about 120 feet in length near a rock pit east of Sweet Home.

Missing bike — About 9:30 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 2000 block of Stoltz Hill Road, Lebanon, reported that his son’s bicycle was taken off the porch of their home. Valued at $180.

Missing motorcycle — About 3:17 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 28000 block of Pine Grove Drive, Halsey, reported that a 1970 dirt bike motorcycle valued at $700 was taken from an outbuilding.

Missing guitar — About 4 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 700 block of 4th Ave., Mill City, reported that a guitar valued at $500 was missing.

