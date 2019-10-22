ALBANY POLICE
Pedestrian injured — About 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Ramona Crawford, 80, was struck by a vehicle while walking in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue. The driver’s vision was blocked by another vehicle as she pulled her vehicle into the street and struck Crawford, who was transported with non-life threatening injuries to Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Tanika Maguire, 24, reported the incident and was not cited for the accident, but was cited for driving while suspended.
Assault — Michael Rader, 54, was charged with fourth-degree assault at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Blue Ox Drive, after allegedly striking his girlfriend. Rader was arrested and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Child neglect — Thomas Lehr, 37, and Sarina Whitt, 27, were charged with second-degree child neglect Friday after their 1-year-old child reportedly ingested a marijuana product in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue. The child was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital and the case was referred to the Department of Human Services. Lehr and Whitt were cited and released.
Assault on officer — About 5:30 a.m. Friday, a caller reported the theft of cigarettes and lottery tickets from a store in the area of Queen and Hill. Officers contacted Cody Michael Lobdell about three hours later and while taking him into custody, a struggle ensued. Lobdell was charged and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Domestic — About 11 p.m. Sunday, Omar Andres Guzman, 27, of Mill City, was charged with menacing-domestic and harassment-domestic in the 900 block of SW Hall Ave. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen vehicle — Brandon Shayne McCullough, 22, was charged on Friday with possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine in the area of 13th and Kalmia. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a parking lot near the Lebanon Public Library. McCullough was lodged at the Linn County Jail. The vehicle was released to its owner.