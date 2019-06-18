ALBANY POLICE
Domestic assault — About 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Heather Marie Mendoza, 46, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault in the 1400 block of Geary Street. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Fake $100 — Sometime during the day Sunday, a Taco Bell employee reported receiving a fake $100 bill as payment.
Burglary — Nikki Connor, 22, was charged on Sunday with second-degree burglary in the 900 block of Price Road.
LEBANON POLICE
Aggravated assault — About 11:26 a.m. Thursday, Anthony Schelling was charged with third-degree aggravated assault in the 1000 block of West Airport Road.
Credit card — About 9 p.m. Friday, Shanna Lynn Robinson was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, $1,000, on Second Street.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Family dispute — About 10:16 a.m. Sunday, a family dispute between an uncle and his adult nephew escalated. No one was injured, but the incident was documented.
Swimmers OK — About 4 p.m. Sunday, Harrisburg Fire and Rescue responded to a call that eight persons ranging in age from 3 to their 60s were stranded on a log in the river. The group had been floating the river in rafts, when they got hung up on a log. Some of the rafts punctured. Children in the group were wearing life jackets. Some of the rafters were dumped into the water and others were able to get on top of the log until help arrived. There were no injuries.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Slashed tires — About 3:26 p.m. Friday, a caller near 23rd and Long reported car tires slashed during the school day.
Missing money — About 4:12 p.m. Friday, a caller on 10th Avenue reported that someone withdrew money from her saving account using her credit card.
Drug charges — About 8:12 a.m. Saturday, Taylor Mesphelt, 18, was charged with DUII-controlled substance after a caller in the 1900 block of Main Street reported seeing someone passed out in a running vehicle. Mesphelt was booked, cited and released.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Coercion — At 5:20 p.m. Saturday an officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Northwest 14th Street for a report of a man and woman fighting. According to an incident report, the couple had been arguing and, when the woman tried to leave, the man pushed her to the ground, threw her into the bushes and began to slap her as he pinned her down. Seth Lee Isaacs, 45, was arrested on charges of coercion, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday a man reported someone had broken into a residence in the 3300 block of Northeast Minnesota Avenue and stole multiple guitars worth more than $1,000.
Guns and meth — At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday a deputy contacted a man who was parked on Arboretum Road near Highway 99W. The man reportedly had 8 grams of methamphetamine and a concealed 9mm pistol. Richard Lee Mestas, 47, of Scappoose was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of meth.