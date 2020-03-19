Public Safety (03-19-20)

Public Safety (03-19-20)

Linn County Sheriff

Harassment — About 10:37 a.m. Monday, Wyatt Newsom, 18, was charged with domestic harassment in the 40000 block of Huntley Road, Stayton. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Bike stolen — About 3:56 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 28000 block of Weatherly Lane, Sweet Home, reported a mountain bike was taken from the property.

Sweet Home Police

Break-in — About 7:32 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 1800 block of Main St. reported that someone broke into the building overnight and took car keys and a car.

Auto shop — About 8:53 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 1600 block of Long St. reported someone broke into the high school auto shop building and took about $800 worth of items.

