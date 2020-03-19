Public Safety (03-19-20)

Linn County Sheriff
Harassment — About 10:37 a.m. Monday, Wyatt Newsom, 18, was charged with domestic harassment in the 40000 block of Huntley Road, Stayton. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Bike stolen — About 3:56 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 28000 block of Weatherly Lane, Sweet Home, reported a mountain bike was taken from the property.
Sweet Home Police
Break-in — About 7:32 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 1800 block of Main St. reported that someone broke into the building overnight and took car keys and a car.
Auto shop — About 8:53 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 1600 block of Long St. reported someone broke into the high school auto shop building and took about $800 worth of items.