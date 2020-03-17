Public Safety

ALBANY POLICE

Smash and grab — About 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Superior Sound at 1239 Pacific Blvd. reported that someone had smashed a window and took several boxes of items. Inventory is being taken.

Assaulting officer — Christopher Richard Cone, 41, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer in the 3100 block of Santiam Highway on Saturday.

Warrant arrest — Christopher Daniel Tucker, 36, was charged arrested on warrant charges after officers responded to a call by a local motel that he had barricaded himself in a room on Saturday.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF 

Boat motor — About 7: 22 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 38000 block of SW 3rd Ave., Scio, reported the theft of a Mercury outboard motor valued at $2,200.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Break in — About 1:36 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1200 block of Nandina reported that someone had entered his residence through the back door. Officer responded, but was unable to locate anyone else in the home.

