ALBANY POLICE
Weapon discharged — About 10 p.m. Thursday, Luke Schindler, 37, was cited and released for discharging and unlawful use of a weapon in the 3000 block of Crocker Lane.
Credit card — About 1 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 3500 block of Spicer Road reported that someone was illegally using a credit card. About $2,500 had been charged.
Weapons charges — About 3 a.m. Saturday, Joshua Lee Hart, 30, was charged with two counts of menacing and a rifle and pistol were seized in the 3800 block of Casting Street after he allegedly showed a weapon to his former partner. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Assault — About 9 p.m. Saturday, David Rousey, 57, was charged with fourth-degree assault after an altercation with a 62-year-old man in the 1200 block of Ferry Street. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Missing firearm — About 5 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1000 block of 36th Avenue reported a firearm valued at $300 was taken from a vehicle.
Domestic — About 5:33 p.m. Sunday, Modesto Rodriguez, 40, was charged with fourth-degree assault after an altercation with his 37-year-old brother at a home in the 2500 block of Page Court.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Illegal shooting — About 1:52 p.m. Sunday, a deputy was called to the 600 line of Cascade Timber Consulting property for a report of illegal target shooting. A vehicle and two people were on the site. They had entered the property through an unlocked gate. They drove past a closed to motor vehicles sign. They were counseled and escorted off the property.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Scam – 9:30 a.m. Friday, 3600 block of Northwest Oleander Place. A resident who had advertised an electric bicycle for sale on Craigslist said a would-be buyer sent him a check for $3,050 to cover the cost of the bike plus shipping to a Miami address, but the check was fraudulent. The man, who had not yet shipped the bike, was advised that the bogus check was likely part of a scam attempt.
Burglary – 4:38 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block Southwest 53rd Street. Officers investigating reports of an apartment burglary found a man nearby who allegedly had stolen property in his possession. Deshoun Tyree Bell, 18, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Stolen E-bike – 8:21 p.m. Saturday, 400 SW First St. A man reported that his electric bicycle had been stolen from the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. The bike is described as a black Hai-Bike valued at $2,000.