Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff

Blue Pool rescue — About 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Linn County Search and Rescue, Upper McKenzie Fire, U.S. Forest Service fire, ODF fire and Lane County Search and Rescue, along with an Oregon National Guard helicopter, assisted a 20-year-old female who fell from a cliff at Blue Pool on the McKenzie Highway. She was rescued by a rope team and transported by helicopter to River Bend Hospital in Eugene.