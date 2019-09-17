SWEET HOME POLICE
Domestic violence — David Lee Oviatt, 39, was charged with fourth-degree assault after an incident at 1125 18th Ave. about 9:14 p.m. Friday. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Stolen motorcycle — About 5:13 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 900 block of First Avenue reported that a motorcycle valued at $1,200 was missing.
Suspicious package — The parking lot of St. Helen Catholic Church between Fifth and Sixth avenues, was closed about 10 a.m. Monday when a suspicious item was spotted. An Oregon State Police bomb disposal unit responded; the item out to be a plastic bottle wrapped in tape with a firecracker in it.
SWEET HOME FIRE DISTRICT
Compressor fire — About 11:26 a.m. Monday, a motor on a small air compressor at The Point Restaurant, 6305 Highway 20, failed and caused an air line to burn. An employee doused a small oil fire on the line with water. There was no damage to the building.