LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Trailer troubles — About 7:47 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 400 block of Goldfish Farm Road reported that a trailer came off a hitch while being towed and traveled across oncoming lane of traffic. It also crossed a gravel construction area, hit a mailbox and broke a wooden post. The homemade trailer is 6-feet wide and 20-feet long. Was towed by AA Towing.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen stereo — About 2:14 Monday, a caller in the 1200 block of 2nd Ave., reported that he loaned his vehicle to a friend and the friend took a stereo out of the vehicle and refuses to give it back. Officer assisted with mediation and items were exchanged.
Opossum problems — About 10:41 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 600 block of 8th Ave., reported that an opossum was in her home. Officer assisted in getting it out of her house.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Dangerous animal — At 3:10 p.m. on Saturday an officer went to a house in the 700 block of Northwest Linden Avenue, where a woman reported that a neighbor’s dog had killed her chickens. The officer found a large brown and white Husky stuck in the chicken coop, with seven dead chickens and one badly injured bird. The dog was impounded as a dangerous animal and its owner notified.
Theft by deception — At 3:29 p.m. Saturday an officer went to check on an elderly woman who might be in the process of being defrauded. The woman was attempting to send $50 to Jamaica to bail out a family friend she was told had been arrested in Portland. She was able to get her money back but appeared to be confused.
Rental fraud — At 4:19 p.m. Saturday an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Northwest Seventh St. for a reported fraud. A man said he had responded to a Craigslist ad for a house for rent and had sent the poster pictures of his driver’s license and his wife’s driver’s license. He became suspicious when the man asked him to transfer $4,500 to his “cousin” but declined to give the cousin’s name. The man was advised to take steps to protect his personal information.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen car — At 8:50 a.m. on Sunday a Corvallis man reported his car had been stolen two weeks earlier from the parking lot of the Safeway supermarket at 5270 SW Philomath Boulevard. The car is a silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala, Oregon license number 675-KCC.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Sex crime — Elijah Drew Cavanaugh, 26, of Lyons, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. The crime allegedly occurred about May 17 or May 18, according to the charging document. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assault — Kyle Matthew Park-Harmon, 29, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and interfering with making a report. The crimes allegedly occurred during the month of May and were investigated by LCSO.