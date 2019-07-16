ALBANY POLICE
Assault — About 4 p.m. Sunday, Daniel Montoya, 37, was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend in the 3800 block of Knox Butte Road. Montoya was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Child neglect — About 10:20 a.m. Sunday, several passersby reported seeing a 2 to 3-year old child walking along Pacific Blvd. headed toward Interstate 5. They stayed with the child and parents were located. They did not know the child had gotten out of their home. Kale Finegan, 24, and Sarara Finegan, 24, were charged with second-degree child neglect.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing fuses — About 10 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1100 block of Cascade Drive reported someone entered his vehicle and stole fuses from the fuse box.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft — About 5:25 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main Street reported that someone took several items from hardware store. Investigation continuing.
Homeless camp — About 3:10 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported he found a homeless camp in the 200 block of Main Street. He also found wallets and syringes.
Assault — About 3:37 p.m. Sunday, Christian Barger, 24, was charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly head-butting his girlfriend in the 2400 block of Long Street. She was taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for evaluation. Barger was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
DUII — About 5:16 p.m. Sunday, Angel Sonato-Toche was charged with DUII in the 4800 block of Main Street after reports by several individuals. He was also charged with two counts of reckless endangering and one count of reckless driving.