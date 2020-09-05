Public Safety Sept. 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY POLICE

Strangulation — About 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Colby Montegue, 20, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault after an incident involving an 18-year-old female in the 2000 block of Ferry St. SW. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Menacing — About 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, Brandon Thompson, 29, was charged with intimidation and domestic threatening at a residence in the 200 block of 5th Ave. SE. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Assault — About 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Josephine Wood, 18, was charged with assault after allegedly slapping an officer in the 1900 block of Del Rio. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Vehicle recovered — About 7:29 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle reported stolen in Eugene was recovered in the 35000 block of Riverside Drive.

Shooting? — About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a caller in Mill City reported that he had been shot at. There were no injuries. Incident is under investigation.

Tools stolen — About 10:16 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 700 block of Lasalle St., Harrisburg, reported that a trailer had been broken into and more than $1,000 construction tools taken.

