Public Safety Sept. 30

Linn County Sheriff

Broken gate — About 9:56 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 25000 block of Courtney Creek Drive, Brownsville, reported that someone used explosives to break a gate on Cascade Timber Consulting property. The Oregon State Police bomb squad is investigating.

Missing fence sections — About 1:48 p.m. Monday, a caller at 300 4th Ave. SW, Albany, reported that 10 6-foot-by-10-foot metal fence panels had been taken from an unsecured construction area at the Linn County Courthouse.

Sweet Home Police

Theft — About 6:36 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main Street reported a man ran out of a store with a duffel bag filled with items and got into a silver Dodge pickup. Approximate loss of $500.

Credit card — About 1:51 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue reported there were 12 fraudulent charges made on her credit card. Also believes wallet is missing.

