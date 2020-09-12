 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Safety Sept. 12

Public Safety Sept. 12

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Scam? — About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a caller at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center reported someone was trying to scam evacuees into paying parking fees.

Burglary — About 10:44 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 49000 block of Kingwood Ave., Mill City, reported that guns, jewelry and computers had been taken from their home. Total value of more than $5,000.

Theft — About 11:40 a.m., a caller in the 44000 block of West McCully Mtn. Drive, Lyons, reported a generator and leaf blower valued at $900 were missing.

Power poles — Acbout 3:31 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 42000 block of Island Inn Drive, Lebanon, reported 28 power poles valued at $2,000 were stolen.

BBQ stolen — About 6:55 p.m. Thursday, a caller on 3rd St., Halsey, reported a Traeger grill valued at $500 was missing.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News