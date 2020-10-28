Public Safety Oct. 28

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing tools — About 8:44 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 39000 block of Plagman Drive, Lebanon, reported $3,000 to $4,000 in tools were taken from a locked container.

Missing watch — About 10:03 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 33000 block of Red Bridge Road, Albany, reported a watch valued at $475 was missing and believed to have been taken sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 8.

Missing ladder — About 12:48 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 100 block of Kirk Ave., Brownsville, reported a ladder valued at $600 was taken from a work vehicle.

Items recovered — About 7:59 p.m. Monday, in the 38,000 block of Fairview Road, Lebanon, Daniel Collins, 28, was arrested and charged with identity theft and first-degree theft. Addam Reel, 41, was arrested and charged with identity theft, first-degree theft and multiple warrants. Approximately $2,000 worth of items were recovered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0