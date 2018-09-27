BENTON COUNTY
Cougar sighting — About 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the Mountain View area north of Corvallis reported seeing a cougar cross Highway 99. The caller said her dogs alerted her to the cougar, and when she looked outside of her home, she saw cars swerving to avoid hitting it. A short time later, she also saw a young woman jogging in the area. She wanted the public to be aware of their surroundings.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Probation violation — 10:12 a.m. Sept. 18, 180 NW Fifth Street. An officer arrested Isaac Granberry, 25, of Corvallis, for a probation violation after he reportedly missed meetings with his parole officer, missed a sex offender treatment session and lied to his probation officer about where he was. Granberry was on probation for two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.
DUII — 2:52 a.m. Friday, 125 SW Second Street. An officer responding to a report of an intoxicated man leaving the Peacock Bar in a pickup reportedly stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, Daniel Gene Tate, 48, of Corvallis, for charges of DUII and refusing a breath test.
Theft — 1:36 p.m. Friday, 600 block Northwest Fifth Street. An officer responding to a report of a man carrying multiple UPS parcels on a bike stopped Joshua John Leroy Reith, 38, of Corvallis, who was reportedly carrying packages with $2,972 in stolen items. Reith was charged with first- and second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, offensive littering and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Meth arrest — 4:27 p.m. Friday, 1420 S.W. Jefferson Way. An officer reportedly saw Maria Lindsay Reilly-Chase, 32, of Corvallis, in a dumpster, and arrested her for outstanding warrants. The officer allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe on Reilly-Chase’s person and additionally charged her with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Burglary — 8:45 p.m. Monday, 600 block Sagebrush Drive. An officer received a report from two residents that $4,000 in electronics and clothing had been stolen from their apartment.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen rifle — About 9:29 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 400 block of Wagon Wheel Drive reported that sometime between Sept. 19 and 24, someone stole a Marlin 30-30 rifle valued at $500.
Missing bike — About 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 300 block of North Seventh Street, Harrisburg, reported that someone took a Trek antelope mountain bike valued at about $500.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arson sentence — From Tuesday morning. Sarah Kristine Shelton, 34, of Lebanon, who pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree arson on Sept. 18, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served. Linn County Sheriff’s Office logs from mid-August show that deputies responded to the 400 block of Center Street near Lebanon and arrested Shelton after a disturbance at her residence.
Theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Wayne Carl Dean, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Car prowls, felon with firearm — From Wednesday afternoon. Shane Christopher McNeely, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 8. The item stolen in the theft was a firearm, according to the charging document. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Andy Ray McNew, 31, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Monday, and the vehicle in question was a 2002 Audi A4. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.