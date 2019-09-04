CORVALLIS POLICE
Forgery – 11 a.m. Friday, 200 block Southwest Western Boulevard. A business owner reported that a woman had made multiple attempts to cash a business check that had been stolen from him. Desirea Lynn Clay, 38, of Corvallis was arrested on three counts of first-degree forgery.
Domestic violence – 1:48 p.m. Friday, 3300 block Northeast Lancaster Avenue. An officer was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute that involved a woman kicking her boyfriend in the head multiple times. Anna Nicole Watts, 21, was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was also charged with attempted assault of a peace officer for allegedly trying to burn the arresting officer with a cigarette.
DUII crash – 11:12 p.m. Friday, Southwest Philomath and Western boulevards. A man who had reportedly been driving his motorcycle west on Southwest Philomath Boulevard at 65 mph was taken to the hospital with a broken elbow after crashing into the grassy median near Western Boulevard. Derrick Carmichael, 30, no address listed, was cited on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Not a motel room – 7 a.m. Saturday, 600 block Northwest 21st Street. A woman called to report a man she did not know was sleeping on her front porch and she was afraid to confront him. When police arrived, the woman told them the man left after she yelled out the window at him. She also said he had urinated in a container on the porch. The man was described as white, bald and wearing mismatched shoes. No suspects were located.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash – 4:25 a.m. Aug. 22, Highway 99W, milepost 92. A deputy was dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 99W near Smith Loop south of Corvallis, where a 2015 Fiat 500 sedan had gone off the road into a ditch. After reportedly failing field sobriety tests, driver Regan Marie Ramirez, 21, of Monmouth was arrested for DUII. Her blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.11%.
Motorcycle theft – 5:33 p.m. Aug. 23, Southwest Twin Oaks Circle at Pleasant Place. Deputies located a 2003 Suzuki SV650 that had been reported stolen a week earlier and spotted a man who was not the owner walking toward the bike carrying a motorcycle helmet. The man claimed he owned another motorcycle in the area but was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a key that fit a lock on the Suzuki’s front brake. Darius Michael Panknin, 25, of Corvallis was charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Car clout – 5:10 pm. Aug. 27, Hyak Park. A deputy was dispatched to Hyak Park on Highway 20 west of Albany for reports of a vehicle break-in. An Albany woman said she returned to her car after floating the Willamete River to find that a window had been damaged and someone had stolen her iPhone 6s, valued at $500.
Wrong-way DUII – 8:05 pm. Aug. 27, Northwest Jackson Avenue at Fourth St., Corvallis. A deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla that was driving the wrong way on a one-way stretch of Jackson Avenue, a one-way street. The driver, Allison Marie Davids, 24, of Corvallis, was arrested on charges of DUII and reckless driving. Her blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.15%.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing bike — At 11:27 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 45000 block of Highway 20, Foster, reported the theft of a Genesis GS29 bicycle worth $200 from River Bend campground.
Illegal burn — At 12:14 p.m. Monday, a deputy, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Lebanon Fire District responded to a brush fire in the 31000 block of Waterloo Road. Homeowner had been burning trash in a barrel near dry grass. A gust of wind blew embers into the grass. The fire spread quickly. The homeowner tried to put out fire with a plastic rake, which caught on fire. He was not injured.
Burglary — At 12:57 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 41000 block of Shady Lane, Sweet Home, reported that a large dump trailer valued at $6,000 was taken overnight. A shop was also entered and several ATVs and tools were taken.
Domestic assault — At 7:51 p.m. Monday, Kyle Covack, 32, was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and two outstanding warrants in the 37000 block of Scravel Hill Road, Albany. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Disorderly conduct — At 3:36 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1200 block of 23rd Avenue reported that someone was hitting windows and doors, trying to pick a fight with people. Matthew Mosley, 29, was charged with second degree disorderly conducted. He was cited and released after detox.
DUII — At 4:58 p.m. Monday, Carl Forsyth, 78, was charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and hit and run after reportedly sideswiping vehicles near Fourth and Main. The vehicle was towed. Forsyth was booked, cited and released.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Forged instrument – Tyler Jay Alexander, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument. The crime allegedly occurred on Aug. 6, and the Oregon State Police was the investigating agency.
Vehicle theft – Peter Allen Seale Canter, 21, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Monday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Criminal mischief – Richard Randall Swensen, 46, of Albany, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief. The crime allegedly occurred on Aug. 28 and was investigated by the Albany Police Department.
Forgery – Kory Samuel Wooldridge, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with first-degree forgery. The crime allegedly occurred on Aug. 15 and involved a forged $100 bill. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.