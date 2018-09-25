ALBANY POLICE
Assault — About 9:28 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 700 block of Lone Tree Street Northwest reported that his former girlfriend had entered his new residence and when he and his new girlfriend arrived, the former girlfriend reportedly opened the passenger-side car door and struck the new girlfriend in the face. The case is under investigation.
Bar fight — Michael Weaver, 29, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault about 1:53 a.m. Saturday at 124 Broadalbin. Weaver and Mark McAlpine, 29, reportedly got into a fight and Weaver pushed McAlpine to the floor. He also reportedly tussled with security guards.
Card skimmer — About 1:50 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported finding a credit card skimmer at the Linn-Co Federal Credit Union at 4129 Santiam Highway. Albany Police Capt. Brad Liles said a woman tried used the drive-through ATM, but her card became stuck and when she pulled it out of the machine, the skimmer came apart. Liles said it isn’t known if the caller’s credit card information was compromised, but said it is the second time a skimmer has been found locally in recent months. “This is usually something we see in bigger cities,” Liles said. He said the public should try to use ATMs that are inside banks or credit unions if possible and to look over the machine in case there are scratches on the face place, or marks that might indicate tampering.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Dog complaint — About 8:31 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 40000 block of Valley View Drive, Sweet Home, reported that he had found four dogs on his property and fired a gunshot into the ground to scare them off.
Trash fire — About 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a deputy found a trash fire about milepost 6 on Monument Peak Road. A name and address was found on materials in the fire and an investigation is underway.
Missing rifle — About 1:35 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 4700 block of Knox Butte Road, reported that a Remington .270 featherweight rifle in a double case had been stolen. Valued at $800.
Vehicle damaged — About 6:28 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 33000 block of Geranium Lane, Tangent, reported that a vehicle was entered and more than $1,200 in items taken. Damages to the vehicle are estimated at more than $3,000.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Criminal mischief — From Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Thomas Lincoln, 30, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief. The crime allegedly happened on Thursday, and the victim listed on court paperwork was the Linn County Jail.