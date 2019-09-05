BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF Water rescue — 4:45 p.m. Aug. 29, Willamette River mile 140. Deputies patrolling the river saw two floaters stranded in a strainer. The deputies rescued them and took them to Michael’s Landing. LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crime plea and sentence – From Wednesday morning. Lawrence Glenn Mahlberg of Sweet Home pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to 30 days in the custody of the Linn County Supervisory Authority and 36 months supervised probation. A group of girls was walking a dog past his trailer park residence, and he offered them $20 to urinate in front of him, according to the prosecution. The crime occurred on Aug. 8 and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case. LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tent — 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, 42000 block Upper Calapooia Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported the theft of a Kodiak Flex-Bow tent valued at about $900 from a barn while he was on vacation.
Credit card — 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, 33000 block Tallman Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the fraudulent use of her credit card and charges up to $1,600. Smashed window — 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block Alder Street, Lebanon. A caller reported a broken rear window on a 2000 Toyota Sienna parked overnight in front of her home. Missing bike — 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, 27000 block Rowell Hill Road, Sweet Home. A caller reported the overnight theft of a 2017 Enduro bicycle valued at $2,500.
ROBERTS, DIANA LEIGH
Booking No.:
352719
File No.:
409782
Incident No.:
201905699
Arrested:
2019-09-03
Booked:
2019-09-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905699
Age:
37
Sex:
F
Height:
507
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
APPELT, JEFFREY WILLIAM
Booking No.:
352677
File No.:
438830
Incident No.:
18CR064684
Arrested:
2019-09-01
Booked:
2019-09-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201900723
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION-ASSAULT IV
…
…
WATTS, ANNA NICHOLE
Booking No.:
352632
File No.:
324284
Incident No.:
201905642
Arrested:
2019-08-30
Booked:
2019-08-30
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903839
Age:
21
Sex:
F
Height:
503
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$65,500.00
Charge Information
ATTEMPTED ASSAULT 2
…
…
CONTEMPT OF COURT LEBANON JUSTICE CRT
…
ATTEMPTED ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
…
…
BURGLARY 2 - RESIDENCE
…
…
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
BECKER, DENISE ELIZABETH
Booking No.:
352634
File No.:
156490
Incident No.:
18CR17891
Arrested:
2019-08-30
Booked:
2019-08-30
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905643
Age:
34
Sex:
F
Height:
502
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$4,500.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT PPS PCS METH
…
…
CONTEMPT OF COURT FTA TAMPERING PROP
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CRIM MISCH II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT DISCON II
…
…
COGURIK, ANGELICA
Booking No.:
352573
File No.:
439726
Incident No.:
15CR54667
Arrested:
2019-08-28
Booked:
2019-08-28
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999999
Age:
22
Sex:
F
Height:
506
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DTC WARRANT
…
…
CURTIS, RANDALL SCOTT
Booking No.:
352518
File No.:
103419
Incident No.:
15CR39370
Arrested:
2019-08-26
Booked:
2019-08-26
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
53
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS - UUW
…
30 days
SANDOVAL, MICHAEL FELIX
Booking No.:
352524
File No.:
118854
Incident No.:
17CR33372
Arrested:
2019-08-26
Booked:
2019-08-26
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905553
Age:
64
Sex:
M
Height:
503
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS - ROBB III
…
33 days
DOAN, KYLE ANTHONY
Booking No.:
352720
File No.:
145314
Incident No.:
13CR07646
Arrested:
2019-09-01
Booked:
2019-09-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-DEL. HEROIN
…
…
