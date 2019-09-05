{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Water rescue — 4:45 p.m. Aug. 29, Willamette River mile 140. Deputies patrolling the river saw two floaters stranded in a strainer. The deputies rescued them and took them to Michael’s Landing.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crime plea and sentence – From Wednesday morning. Lawrence Glenn Mahlberg of Sweet Home pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to 30 days in the custody of the Linn County Supervisory Authority and 36 months supervised probation. A group of girls was walking a dog past his trailer park residence, and he offered them $20 to urinate in front of him, according to the prosecution. The crime occurred on Aug. 8 and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing tent — 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, 42000 block Upper Calapooia Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported the theft of a Kodiak Flex-Bow tent valued at about $900 from a barn while he was on vacation.

Credit card — 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, 33000 block Tallman Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the fraudulent use of her credit card and charges up to $1,600.

Smashed window — 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block Alder Street, Lebanon. A caller reported a broken rear window on a 2000 Toyota Sienna parked overnight in front of her home.

Missing bike — 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, 27000 block Rowell Hill Road, Sweet Home. A caller reported the overnight theft of a 2017 Enduro bicycle valued at $2,500.

