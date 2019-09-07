LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Pry marks — 2:54 a.m. Thursday, 200 block North Seventh St., Harrisburg. A caller reported finding pry marks on his home's outside doors.
Missing pot — 6 p.m. Thursday, 32000 block Cooper Drive, Albany. A caller reported the theft of 50 hemp plants valued at about $2,500 from a commercial growing field.
DUII — 11:41 p.m. Thursday, 3100 block First Street, Lebanon. Aaron Little, 33, of Tangent, was charged with DUII after a reported theft at Waterloo Park and a car was seen leaving the area. Caroline Pearson, 27, of Sweet Home, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for possession of heroin and on an outstanding warrant.