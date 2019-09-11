LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen tool — 7:03 a.m. Monday, 31800 block Meadowlark Loop, Tangent. A caller reported the theft of a handheld blower and gas can from a shed. The items were valued at approximately $400. The investigation is ongoing.
Fraud — 11:50 a.m. Monday, 400 block Territorial St., Harrisburg. A hacker created a fake employee account and gained entry to a Harrisburg's payroll system, resulting in a $40,000 loss. The money was transferred to two different banks in Utah and Ohio. The investigation is ongoing.
Missing bike — 7:15 p.m. Monday, 400 block Scravel Hill Road SE, Albany. A 2002 Yamaha Warrior 350 valued at $2,500 was taken from the backyard of a residence sometime within the last week.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Unlawful use of a weapon — Gary Lee Busen, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the weapon in question was long-handled garden shears. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. Busen’s bail was set at $20,000 by Judge David Delsman.
Felon with a firearm — Anthony Wade Holden, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of certain short-barrelled firearms, giving false information to a peace officer and third-degree escape. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 22 and were investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department. According to the charging document, Holden had a short-barreled shotgun. Holden’s bail was set at $20,000.