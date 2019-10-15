ALBANY POLICE Shoplift robbery — A shoplifting case turned into a third-degree robbery charge Saturday at Coastal, 1355 Goldfish Farm Road. Store security had Ashley Lynne Moore, 25, in the security office and she reportedly became uncooperative, escalating the charge. On Monday afternoon, Moore, a Salem resident, was charged with third-degree robbery, identity theft and second-degree theft in Linn County Circuit Court.
DUII — Larry Linn Sheythe, 63, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent about 3:16 p.m. Sunday. Sheythe reportedly struck a porch at Ma’s Dairy Farm. He was taken into custody in the 2100 block of Ferry Street Southwest. LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Meth delivery – Joshua Clinton Edwards, 30, of Albany, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 27 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Vehicle theft – Hali Nicole Mentzer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly took place in September 2018 and was investigated by the APD.
PHIPPS, TONY Age: 45 Date Lodged: 10/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 13CR01318 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 13CR01318/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MONTANA, MAX SAVINA Age: 63 Date Lodged: 10/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR60765 CMAR NO BAIL FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 21662 CMAR
ALEXANDER, TOMMY LORRAE Age: 43 Date Lodged: 10/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 1810224434 NONE NO BAIL
BACKES, JASON BYRON Age: 40 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR08656 CLIN $5,000 Pending
BENTON, DANIEL MARK Age: 62 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16004209 PP NO BAIL
BISHOP, MONIQUE SUE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16129711 PP NO BAIL
BLOCKER, JORDAN LEE Age: 22 Date Lodged: 10/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR66205 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
BRITTAIN, MICHAEL ANDREW Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/18/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR72378 10/18/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BROWN, SARAH THERESA CHRISTI Age: 42 Date Lodged: 10/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19492707 PP NO BAIL
CAVANAUGH, ELIJAH DREW Age: 26 Date Lodged: 10/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS CLIN $15,000 Pending
DAVIS, ZACHARIAH LEE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR47181/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR47181/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR47181/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR47181/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
DORGAN, CALVIN JOHN Age: 34 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/25/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19CR41508 10/25/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION UMTIL/18CR04306 CUMA NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 35810 LMC Conditional THEFT 1 - OTHER 19-03100 CLIN
EDWARDS, COLTON NEIL Age: 28 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR38193 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR38193/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR38193/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT WASH19CR17116 CWAS $6,055
JOHNSTON, JOSHUA BRANT Age: 26 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 2 - CONV STORE 18-5779 CLIN $50,000 Pending THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT 18-05225 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
JOKINEN, DYLAN AARON Age: 20 Date Lodged: 10/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT 21630 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58039 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
KOJIN, NIKITA IVAN Age: 42 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/27/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS FEL 19CR45407 4/27/2020 CLIN
KOTARA, SCOTT JUSTIN Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (MISD) 21629 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48552 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34745 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48552/1 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48552/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34745/1 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
LANDERS, PAUL RICHARD Age: 64 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/18/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED 19CR57248 10/18/2019 CLIN Sentenced POSS HEROIN (MISD) 18CR62602 CLIN DUII 18CR62602 10/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced
LINDSEY, MARTIN DANE Age: 50 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/25/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11864919 10/25/2019 PP
LUKE, MYKISHA UNIQUE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR52748 CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR52748/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MARKER, ANTHONY LEE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR83815 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR72810 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR11381 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26895 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR67943 CMAR $480,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26895 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26895 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR11381 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR11381 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR11381 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR83815 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCDANIEL, JAMES JEFFREY Age: 24 Date Lodged: 10/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 6/26/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR32976 10/31/2019 CLIN Sentenced CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19CR36869/2 11/1/2019 CLIN Sentenced DUII - .15 THRU .19 19CR36869 11/1/2019 CLIN Sentenced DWS FEL 19CR36869/3 6/26/2020 CLIN
MENTZER, HALI NICOLE Age: 25 Date Lodged: 10/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR72815 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR68062/MARI CMAR $120,000
MILES, ASHLEY KAY Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17808976 PP NO BAIL VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 19-03324 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 17-O-00399L JCLB Conditional
MOORE, ASHLEY LYNNE Age: 25 Date Lodged: 10/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 3 - BUSINESS CLIN $6,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17993694 PP NO BAIL THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT CLIN $3,000 Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO CLIN $3,000 Pending
MORRIS, ROBERT LEVI Age: 38 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 1908540 CLIN $3,000 Pending
PARK-HARMON, KYLE MATTHEW Age: 29 Date Lodged: 10/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/21/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR18772 10/21/2019 CLIN Sentenced
PEARSON, CAROLINE REGINA Age: 27 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR10095 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR59216 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR72275 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62876 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62876/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PRUITT, JAMES ANTHONY Age: 35 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15193001 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
RITCHIE, MASON RAYMOND Age: 20 Date Lodged: 10/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 1 - OTHER 15CR30819 CLIN NO BAIL Pending ROBBERY 1 - OTHER 15CR30819 CLIN NO BAIL
ROEBUCK, WILLIAM EDWARD Age: 60 Date Lodged: 10/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER PP NO BAIL
SAMARD, BRADLEY ALLEN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR79222 10/16/2019 CLIN Sentenced
SCHOOLEY, JERROD SLADE Age: 45 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 19-04039 CLIN $3,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 206818 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11657002 PP NO BAIL
STILLWELL, TRAVIS DAKOTAH Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19734334 PP NO BAIL
STRYKER, JEREMY LEROY Age: 43 Date Lodged: 10/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR07629 CLIN $2,500 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 21538 AMC POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR66471/1 CLIN $5,000 Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 19CR66417/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR07629/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR07629/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR07629/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 19CR66417/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SUMPTER, SCOTT ALLEN Age: 49 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/6/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 7749424 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR61754 12/6/2019 CLIN
VALENCIA, LUIS ROBERTO Age: 25 Date Lodged: 10/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT 19-08571 CLIN $6,000 Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT 19-08571 CLIN $3,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 19-08571 CLIN $3,000 Pending
WALTON, PAUL JAMES Age: 32 Date Lodged: 10/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR59661 11/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR41267 11/29/2019 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR41267 11/29/2019 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR22916 11/29/2019 CLIN
WELLS, SHANE WILLIAM Age: 43 Date Lodged: 10/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/6/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 36335 LMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 17C02389L 11/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 161158 MCSH Conditional
WILKINSON, PHILIP MARK Age: 67 Date Lodged: 10/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR52836 CLIN $7,500 Pending
