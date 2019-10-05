ALBANY POLICE
Restricted weapon — Joseph Michael Ellingson, 40, was arrested at Hackleman Park Thursday and charged with being a felon in possession of an restricted weapon.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Impersonation of a police officer — Joseph Michael Ellingson, 40, was charged with criminal impersonation of a peace officer. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 8. His bail was set at $3,000.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
You have free articles remaining.
Stolen wallet — 9:43 a.m. Thursday, 33000 block Highway 99E, Tangent. A caller reported the theft of a phone and a wallet containing money. Total estimated loss: about $980.
Building supplies — 11:16 a.m. Thursday, 300 block Russell Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of $1,900 in building supplies from a home under renovation.
Missing tools — 2:17 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block Sonora Drive, Millersburg. A caller reported the theft of a framing nailer, air compressor, shop vacuum and gas can valued at $240.
Construction materials — 2:53 p.m. Thursday, 200 block Northwest Santiam Boulevard, Mill City. A caller reported the theft of $2,700 worth of construction materials.
Gunshot wound — 7:10 p.m. Thursday, 39000 block Loma Drive, Scio. A deputy responded to a call regarding a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg while target shooting. He was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.