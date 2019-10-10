Stolen toolbox — 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block Jefferson Street. A caller reported the theft of a toolbox from the bed of his pickup.
Attempt to elude — 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block Opal Street. An officer attempted to stop a 2005 Acura MDX. It did not stop, so the officer followed it along Knox Butte to Opal Street. After the Acura pulled over, its driver, Bill Blanchet, 39, was charged with failure to yield. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tangent thefts — 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, 31000 block Meadowlark Loop. A caller reported the theft of numerous items valued at more than $300 from a vehicle. At about 12:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of theft of items from two unlocked vehicles, totaling more than $500. Items taken included credit cards used at a local business.
Missing tickets — 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, 39000 block Highway 226, Scio. A caller reported purchasing concert tickets for $550 but never receiving them. The seller is no longer responding. The case is under investigation.
OREGON STATE POLICE (ALBANY)
Spotlight hunting — 3:46 a.m. Saturday, Timber Road, milepost 1, south of Brownsville. A wildlife enforcement decoy operation was conducted. A vehicle stopped while the decoy was illuminated in its headlights, and the passenger got out and shot at the decoy with the driver’s rifle. Alexander Jordan Armstrong, 26, of Albany, was cited for hunting with an artificial light. Nicholas Franklin Armstrong, 19, was cited for aiding in a wildlife offense. The rifle was seized as evidence.
Spotlight hunting — 7:27 p.m. Sunday, Timber Road, milepost 2, south of Brownsville. A vehicle drove up to a decoy deer and illuminated the decoy with headlights. The driver of a second vehicle got out and shot the decoy. Austin William Smith, 18, of Albany, was cited for hunting during prohibited hours and his gun was seized as evidence.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Failure to report — Tony Phipps, 45, of Eugene, was charged with felony and misdemeanor failure to report as a sex offender. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2013.
Assault — Joshua Scott Alsterberg, 35, of Eugene, was indicted on charges of driving under the influence, third-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 19, 2018 and the Oregon State Police was the investigating agency.