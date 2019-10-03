LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tractor stolen — About 4 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 30000 block of Church Drive, Shedd, reported that someone stole a Kubota tractor valued at $20,000 from their garage.
Up in the air — About 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, deputies assisted the Gates Fire Department after an ultra-light aircraft became stuck in a tree in the 4900 block of Kingwood Ave. The pilot was not injured, but had been stuck in a tree about 50 feet in the air.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault plea and sentence – From Tuesday. Adam Lyle Cleveland, 34, of Albany, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault and assaulting a public safety officer. He was sentenced to 22 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Six other charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.
Theft – From Tuesday. Joshua Clinton Edwards, 30, Coos Bay, was charged with first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred ion Sept. 11 and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.
Burglary – From Tuesday. Nikki Taylor Renae Conner, 23, of Albany, was arraigned on an indictment with a charge of second-degree burglary. The crime allegedly occurred on July 5 and was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. In a separate case, she was charged with interfering with a police officer. That crime occurred on Sept. 6.
Failure to report – From Wednesday afternoon. Benjamin Shelton McLarrin, 30, of Albany, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 10.