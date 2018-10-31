LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Motorist assist — 7:49 a.m. Monday, east side of Bellinger Scale Road, Lebanon. A deputy on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a vehicle, crying. She told the deputy she was having a bad day. She was late for work and ran out of gas. She was unable to reach anyone by phone to bring her fuel. The deputy contacted the woman's employer and provided her with six gallons of gasoline.
ATM problem — 9:47 a.m. Monday, 4000 block Amanda Lane, Millersburg. A caller reported fraudulent ATM withdrawals of $307.
Broken window — 9:31 p.m. Monday, 43000 block Wiley Creek Road, Sweet Home. A caller reported a window broken at her house.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Vandalism — 5:16 p.m. Monday, Ashbrook Park. Two juveniles were counseled about striking playground equipment with a baseball bat. They admitted to hitting slides, but no damage could be found.
Warrant arrest — 8:42 p.m. Monday, near 44th Ave. and Live Oak St. Cory Michael Lostritto, 31, was arrested on a Crook County Circuit Court warrant. Charges were failure to appear on a DUII, no bail. Security was set at $125,000, and Lostritto was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Cougar sighting — 3:31 p.m. Monday, 12th Ave. A caller reported that his daughter saw a cougar near the railroad tracks.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Attempted assault plea — From Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Lawson, 55, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday morning. The prosecution and defense have agreed to a sentence of more than six years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Lawson was initially charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Heroin dealing — From Tuesday afternoon. Christina Marie Cash, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery of heroin, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, giving false information to a police officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly happened on Monday, and the arresting agency was the Albany Police Department.
Elude — From Tuesday afternoon. Earl Ryan Dodge, 24, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony attempt to elude and interfering with a peace officer. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency. In a separate case, Dodge was charged with contempt of court.