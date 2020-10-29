Public Safety Log (Oct. 30)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Internet scam — At 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 33000 block of Millview Way, Lebanon, reported being scammed out of $9,900 over the internet.

Credit card — At 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1100 block of Jackson Street, Albany, reported there were two unauthorized transactions on her credit card. One was from New York and the other was from Pakistan.

Assault — At 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Amy Hedrick, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) after an incident in the 33000 block of Tallman Road, Lebanon. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crimes trial set — From Tuesday morning. William Lyle Parker of Sweet Home, charged with several sex crimes, including four counts of first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting July 20.